South Carolina man dies in fire while trying to save his grandfather

WALHALLA AREA, SC (WSPA) – Two people are dead and one person is injured after a house fire in Oconee County late Saturday night.

Oconee firefighters responded to a fire on Hidden Valley Road just before midnight Saturday at a house located between Walhalla and Salem.

Crews arrived on scene to find the home engulfed in flames and the family saying that two people were still inside.

Firefighters worked for nearly 30 minutes to get the fire under control, officials said. One person was treated on scene and taken by EMS to Oconee Hospital.

Courtesy: Oconee County Emergency Services

Once the fire was out, the remains of two individuals were found dead inside the home, emergency officials said.

The Oconee County Coroner identified the individuals as 75-year-old Winfred Lee Dills and 24-year-old Daniel Lee Ayers, who were grandfather and grandson.

According to the coroner, both men lived at the home.

Dills was discovered dead in his bedroom. Ayers reportedly entered the home through a back door in an attempt to rescue his grandfather.

He was discovered near the back door, the coroner said.

The cause and origin of this fire remain under investigation by the Oconee County Fire and Oconee County Sheriff’s Department officials with assistance from SLED.