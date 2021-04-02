South Carolina man faces 25 charges after deputies find him in bed with missing 15-year-old

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man is facing 25 charges after deputies located a missing 15-year-old girl during a narcotics round-up.

Deputies said the teen, who had been missing since November, was found on March 30 in bed with Jacob “Honcho” Matthew Sellar-Deck, 28, of Spartanburg. Deputies said Sellar-Deck was naked when they found them.

Officers spoke with witnesses and the victim to find out the 15-year-old had been dating Sellar-Deck for several months. The two had been staying between an apartment on Bryant Road and an apartment at Arcadia Station. The teen told officers that they had intercourse more than 150 times.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen had also been using drugs.

Sellar-Deck has been charged with 20 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, exposure of private parts in a lewd manner, criminal solicitation of a minor and obscenity statue violation.

Courtney Todd McAtee, 43, of Spartanburg, has also been charged for “knowingly allowing the minor to remain in a sexual relationship with an adult man, continuously being molested each day, and blatantly misleading the sheriff’s office investigator of her whereabouts,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said McAtee was also living at the Arcadia Station apartment.

McAtee was also charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obscenity stature violation.

The teen was placed in the custody of the Department of Social Services, according to the sheriff’s office.