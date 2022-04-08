CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Beaufort County man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography over a four-month period in 2019.

In January 2020, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of alleged sexual assault of a 22-month-old child by 33-year-old David James Allison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Allison admitted to assaulting the victim approximately five times between September 2019 and December 2019 and live streaming the assaults over Skype.

Evidence presented in court showed investigators determined that the Skype communications were tied to an internet address in the United Kingdom and further investigation revealed that Andrew McPherson-Young, 52, had directed Allison on how to assault the young victim while McPherson watched.

Allison was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison to be followed by a lifetime of court-ordered supervision. McPherson is currently being prosecuted in the United Kingdom.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.