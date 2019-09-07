South Carolina mother says school’s dress code is unfair to girls, starts petition

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
school-hallway-generic_535117

FORT MILL, SC (AP) – A South Carolina mother is asking her daughter’s school district to change its dress code, saying it unfairly targets girls and is inconsistently enforced.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports an online petition has garnered more than 5,000 signatures.

Fort Mill resident Mindy Neal says she started the effort after her 13-year-old daughter was sent to the office two days in a row for clothing the school deemed inappropriate.

The Fort Mill school district, in a statement, says it is reviewing the dress code policy and its enforcement. The district says its policy is similar to those in other South Carolina districts that don’t require uniforms.

Neal says she struggles to meet the dress code, saying it’s hard to find shorts and skirts for tall girls that are long enough.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: