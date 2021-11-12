South Carolina officials mourn the death of Sen. Hugh Leatherman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina officials are mourning the loss of Senator Hugh Leatherman after he died Friday morning at the age of 90.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey said he and the entire Senate Majority Caucus are sending their respects to Leatherman’s family.

“With four decades of service in the South Carolina State Senate, Senator Leatherman – better known to many as Mr. Chairman – will have a long legacy marked in every corner of the state and mirrored through the Senate chambers for decades to come,” Massey said. “His warm smile, commitment to community, never-stop work ethic, and resolute focus will forever be remembered.”

The South Carolina Republican Party also responded, saying they are grateful for his decades of service.

“Senator Leatherman dedicated almost half of his life to serving the people of Florence County and South Carolina,” SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick said. “His commitment to the Port and so many other initiatives propelled our state forward. We’re grateful for his decades of service, and our prayers are with Mrs. Jean and the rest of the Leatherman family.”

former Congressman and Democratic candidate for governor Joe Cunningham released a statement expressing his sympathies for Leatherman’s family.

“Today, South Carolina lost a giant,” Cunningham said. “Senator Leatherman spent his entire adult life fighting for our state and the people of Florence County and we are all better off because of his service. Few people have had a more positive impact on South Carolina than Hugh Leatherman. He was more than just an ambassador for the Palmetto State; he lived the values that everyone in public service should strive to uphold: compromise, bipartisanship, and putting people over politics.

“My deepest sympathies are with the entire Leatherman family, his Senate colleagues, and the people of Florence County. May his remarkable legacy live on forever.”