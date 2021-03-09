South Carolina organization calls death penalty bill unconstitutional, cites racial disparities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – A South Carolina bill could bring changes to the death penalty by adding a firing squad or electrocution as options on death row when lethal injection drugs are not available.

Last week senators voted to approve the bill designed to revive executions in ways the state has not seen in nearly a decade.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, South Carolina is one of 28 states where the death penalty remains legal.

The response is stirring up controversy, as some organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina (ACLU) call the bill unconstitutional.

“Black people in South Carolina make up over half of South Carolina’s death row, yet make up only 27% of South Carolina’s population,” ACLU of South Carolina’s Executive Director Frank Knaack said.

Those supporting the bill say it isn’t about whether or not the state has a death penalty but rather about enforcing an applicable law.

While the death penalty is legal in South Carolina, the state has been unable to purchase drugs needed to carry out executions by lethal injection.

The bill would force people sentenced to death to choose between the electric chair and a firing squad if lethal injection drugs were unavailable.

“South Carolina has sent at least two innocent people to death row,” Knaack said. “South Carolina’s death penalty system, contrary to popular belief, is not reserved for the worst of the worst. It’s dependent on the location of where the crime occurs, the prosecutor of who is in that jurisdiction, the race, and gender of the victim, it has nothing to do with the facts of the crime itself.”

There are currently 37 people on South Carolina’s death row. Two who are from Horry County.

Some supporters argue the change would bring closure to victim’s families who have waited years for a death sentence.

Organizations like the ACLU say the bill would cite racial disparities, noting that more than half of the 37 death row inmates are black.

ACLU representatives say some of South Carolina’s neighboring states like Virginia are taking the opposite route to abolishing capital punishment and are doing away with the system.

“Virginia has executed more people than any other state except for Texas, which is about to end its death penalty system because it recognizes that it was broken beyond repair,” Knaack said. “It’s time for South Carolina to do the same and stop thinking we can just tinker with the machinery of death and create a process that is unable to become fair and accurate.”

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, some pharmaceutical companies refuse to sell drugs they know will be used for executions, hinting why some states, including South Carolina, that carry out the death penalty have had trouble over the years.

Last week, senators approved the bill with a vote of 32 to 11. The bill will go through a regular ballot before it can be passed in the Senate and move to the Republican-majority House of Representatives for consideration.