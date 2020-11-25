South Carolina pastor accused of child sex crimes

Moises Norberto-Guerrero- Courtesy of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (via WSPA)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said an Upstate pastor was arrested on child sex crimes last week.

According to a news release, Moises Norberto-Guerrero, 43, of Greenville, was arrested on third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and second-degree assault and battery charges.

Norberto-Guerrero’s charges stem from alleged incidents that happened between 2008 and 2019, which reportedly involved multiple victims.

“Investigators received the initial report on October 19, 2020 regarding illegal sexual contact made

by the defendant against a minor victim,” according to the news release. “The information received indicated Norberto-Guerrero inappropriately touched a 7-year-old child who attended church services at Iglesia Pentecostal Jehovah Jireh Church, located at 1200 Easley Bridge Road, where Norberto-Guerrero pastored.”

During an investigation into the allegations, another victim came forward on Nov. 16 saying Norberto-Guerrero touched them inappropriately on several occasions.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office investigated the allegations and found cause to obtain warrants on Norberto-Guerrero.

He was arrested on Nov. 19 and remains in the sheriff’s office’s custody at this time.

Investigators said anyone who may have experienced similar interactions with Norberto-Guerrero is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.