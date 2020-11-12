South Carolina prisoners now eligible for COVID-19 stimulus checks

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina prisoners are now eligible to apply for a $1,200 stimulus check.

A case was filed on August 1 in federal court after inmates who received stimulus checks were asked to send them back, sparking a federal lawsuit and ongoing litigation against the IRS.

There are roughly 1.5 million incarcerated people in the U.S., according to information from attorneys representing the case. More than 18,000 of them are in South Carolina, and many of them meet the requirements for the stimulus payments.

According to an attorney representing the case, the IRS did not specify restrictions to incarcerated people when the first round of economic relief went out. In May, the IRS decided not to issue checks to incarcerated people and notified states not to allow payments to go through.

The CARES Act states any individual is entitled to a stimulus benefit as long as they are a U.S. citizen or a resident, so no stimulus money should be withheld from incarcerated people, according to Attorney Jalle Dafa.

The court’s most recent decision on the ruling, supports Dafa and her law firm, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, representing the case. They stated the CARES Act does not stop incarcerated people from getting the benefit.

“Incarcerated folks have families who are suffering during this crisis,” Dafa said. “Economically, the incarcerated population has been hardest hit by the COVID crisis in terms of actual rates of folks contracting the virus.”

The IRS has extended its original deadline to November 21 to submit an online application.

“We had to go to court to ask the judge to instruct the IRS to provide clarification to the states that incarcerated folks can apply for the benefit,” Dafa said.

While prisoners are getting a second chance to pocket the $1,200 stimulus checks the government sent this spring, state prisons are tasked with informing inmates.

South Carolina prisons are helping inmates apply. The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDOC) said they’ve instructed all 21 prisons in the state to provide information and application steps for inmates.

“We provided information about how to file and the forms to do so,”‘ Department of Corrections, Chrysti Shain said. “We also gave inmates envelopes and stamps if they did not have one.”

For more information on this case, or help applying, click here.

