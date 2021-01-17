South Carolina reports 76 additional deaths, 4,584 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 4,584 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 76 additional confirmed deaths on Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 351,887 and confirmed deaths to 5,654.

The percent positive for Saturday is 23.5%. DHEC says a total of 4,333,455 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage.

Here are new cases in our counties:

Darlington – 99

Dillon – 57

Florence – 202

Georgetown – 30

Horry – 227

Marion – 50

Marlboro – 24

Other counties: please click here.

For the number of deaths reported by county, click here.

DHEC's Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory's current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.