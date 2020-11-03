South Carolina Senate race gaining national attention

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Senate race is receiving national attention, being one of the biggest races in this election.

Both Lindsey Graham and Jamie Harrison made one last effort to rally voters Monday before Election Day.

Graham held an outdoor rally in Lexington.

Challenger Jamie Harrison hosted a drive-in rally in his home town of Orangeburg.

Incumbent Lindsey Graham is confident South Carolina will stay red while Jamie Harrison preached a message of unity in the state.

“If South Carolina conservatives, middle of the road people, show up tomorrow… I’m going to win going away,” stated Graham.

“I’m talking about bringing South Carolina together, not as democrats and republicans and not as conservatives and liberals but just as South Carolinians,” Harrison commented.

Senator Lindsey Graham has been a U.S. Senator since 2003. He currently serves as the Head of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Harrison has served as the Chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party from 2013 to 2017 and is an Associate Chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Graham and Harrison have battled on key issues such as COVID-19. Harrison supports a national mask mandate while Graham says he supports masks but doesn’t think it’s possible to enforce a national mandate.

Another hot issue covered was law enforcement. Harrison doesn’t believe in defunding the police but does believe in demilitarizing the police. Graham says he believes in police reform, but not war on police.

Both candidates agreed on two things – this election is the most important in their lifetime and everyone needs to vote.

Senator Lindsey Graham feels he is at the top of his game.

“This senate seat, I never dreamed in my wildest dream it would be where it is today, the focus of the nation,” added Graham.

Democratic nominee Jamie Harrison is the first U.S. Senate candidate to raise over 100 million dollars and is fighting for a seat in a state that has historically voted red.

“Nobody can sit up here and tell me that they’re going to fight for black folks more than I have fought for black folks,” Harrison mentioned.

On Election Day, Senator Graham plans to do what he always does… Go vote with his aunt.

As for Harrison, he will be meeting with voters headed to precincts in the Lowcountry.