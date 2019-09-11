South Carolina set to give $42 million to victims advocate groups

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) The South Carolina Attorney General’s Crime Victim Services Division is granting $42 million to victim’s advocate organizations across the state. On Wednesday, Attorney General Alan Wilson recognized groups selected in the Pee Dee and Horry County at the Florence County Complex.

“Today was to show them that the grant money that is coming to this community through our office are going to help those providers that will be there to support you and to help you through whatever you’re going through,” Wilson said.

There are three types of grants being awarded. One for victims of crime, violence against women, and the state victim assistance program.

Groups in the Pee Dee received $4 million in grants, and the Grand Strand received $2.5 million. Some of the benefitting agencies are the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Care House of the Pee Dee, The Rape Crisis Center, Horry County Sheriff’s Office and more.

At the event, Farrah Turner’s younger sister, April Godwin, also spoke about how a local advocate group has helped her family. Turner was a Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator who died from wounds suffered in the October 3rd Vintage Place neighborhood shooting.

“I knew it was going to be hard for me, but all I could think about was how it was going to affect my baby girl, and how she was going to handle all of this,” Godwin said.

Godwin sought help from the Durant’s Children Center in Florence due to her 9-year-old daughter having nightmares after her aunt’s death.

“Counseling through the Durant Center helped my daughter tremendously because she had a really close relationship with her auntie.”

With the grants, organizations like the Durant Center will have the ability to continue offering their support services. Wilson said it doesn’t cost taxpayers a penny. The money comes from federal fines and penalties.