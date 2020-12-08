South Carolina shooter claims victim threw a melon at his car

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who says he fired a gun at another driver four years ago when she threw a melon at his car was convicted for attempted murder.

The Herald reports a jury found 67-year-old Richard F. Dixon guilty of that charge and malicious damage to property Thursday.

Prosecutor Candice Lively says the victim has denied throwing the melon during the November 2016 incident on Interstate 77.

She says Dixon had intended to kill the woman when he struck her car. But his attorney says his client only fired in self defense after the victim tried to block the car.

Dixon will serve 18 months in prison plus three years of probation.

