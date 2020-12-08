CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who says he fired a gun at another driver four years ago when she threw a melon at his car was convicted for attempted murder.
The Herald reports a jury found 67-year-old Richard F. Dixon guilty of that charge and malicious damage to property Thursday.
Prosecutor Candice Lively says the victim has denied throwing the melon during the November 2016 incident on Interstate 77.
She says Dixon had intended to kill the woman when he struck her car. But his attorney says his client only fired in self defense after the victim tried to block the car.
Dixon will serve 18 months in prison plus three years of probation.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Woman on mission to give iPads to hospitals after mother dies of COVID-19
- Does Trump have power to pardon himself? It’s complicated
- North Carolina man confronts deputies with AK-47 during attempt to serve arrest warrant
- Safe harbor law locks Congress into accepting Biden’s win today
- South Carolina shooter claims victim threw a melon at his car