South Carolina store uses money from selling winning lottery ticket to feed customers in need for Thanksgiving

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — The store in South Carolina that sold a $350,000 winning lottery ticket used some of its share of the lucky windfall to help its customers on Thanksgiving.
The owners and managers at KP Food Mart in Anderson fried turkeys and made side dishes Thursday for its customers and the homeless people who live nearby.
The Independent-Mail of Anderson reports a customer earlier this month won $350,000 on a scratch off ticket, and under South Carolina Lottery rules, the store received 1% — or $3,500.
KP Food Mart’s managers gave out candy on Halloween and any money left over from the Thanksgiving food will be given to needy families for Christmas.
