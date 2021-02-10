South Carolina teaching license revoked for stepmother accused in murder of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Letecia Stauch, the stepmother accused of killing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, has had her teaching license revoked by the state of South Carolina.

Leticia’s teaching certification was suspended temporarily on March 11, of 2020, but was permanently revoked on Tuesday, according to a letter from the South Carolina Board of Education.

On Jan. 27, 2020, Leticia called the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and reported Gannon left their home near Colorado Springs and never returned, according to previous reporting. Police arrested her on March 2 in Myrtle Beach.

They found Gannon’s body in Pace, Florida on March 18.

Previously Leticia had her teaching license revoked in Colorado after failing to appear in court.