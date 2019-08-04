South Carolina teen charged after posting racist videos

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – A 16-year-old student has been arrested and expelled from a private Catholic school after posting racist videos that showed him shooting a box he said represents black people.

Authorities say the videos were made in May, weeks before school let out for the summer and the teen also threatened to shoot up the school while out on break.

The State newspaper obtained a police report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department saying investigators were first shown the videos on July 15.

Cardinal Newman sent a letter to parents after the newspaper put the story on its website. Diocese of Charleston spokeswoman Maria Aselage said church officials determined the danger to students was minimal since school was out and police were investigating.

The teen was charged with making student threats.

