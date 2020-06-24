South Carolina travelers to NY, New Jersey, Connecticut are told to isolate

NEW YORK (AP) – Officials say New York, Connecticut and New Jersey will require visitors from states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that “we also have to make sure the virus doesn’t come on a plane again.”

Cuomo announced what was called a “travel advisory” at a briefing jointly via video feeds with fellow Democratic Govs. Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Ned Lamont of Connecticut. Travelers to NY, New Jersey, Connecticut are told to isolate

As of Wednesday, the advisory affects travelers from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

South Carolina has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases this month. Horry County set a single-day record with 133 new cases on Tuesday.