South Carolina voters have nearly a month to cast a vote before Election Day

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Despite many concerns leading up to Election Day, the polls being understaffed will not be one in Horry County; they will have enough poll workers.

Officials are relieved to have many of their regular workers ready to work.

“If we don’t have enough poll workers there won’t be an election because that’s the backbone of the election,” Sandy Martin said. Martin is the director of Horry County Voters Registration and Elections.

She told News13 there was a shortage earlier this year for local elections because many were worried they might catch the coronavirus.

The county usually has 700-800 poll workers on Election Day. Voters can expect safety precautions like masks requirements, sanitizing, and use of cotton swabs at the voting machines.

Each precinct will do their best to maintain social distancing. Although the county isn’t short of workers Martin said folks can always sign up to work the polls.

“If it’s something you’re considering you need to go ahead and get it in the works because it does take a little bit of time for that paperwork to get to HR and get approved,” Martin explained. “And we have to get you signed up for training,” she said.

Although thousands have requested absentee ballots, long lines are anticipated on Election Day. Martin encourages voters to get to the polls early.

Voters have from October 5 to November 2 to cast their votes. For this election, anyone can vote during that time frame even if they didn’t request an absentee ballot.

That’s because Governor Henry McMaster declared the pandemic as a reason for absentee voting which allows everyone to vote early.

All voters will need to bring to the polls is a driver’s license and voters registration card. For those waiting on ballots in the mail, Martin suggests bringing them to the polls instead of mailing them out.

She explained how the mailing process may take longer than usual. However, the United States Post Office told Martin ballots will be a top priority.

Instead of dropping your absentee ballot in the drop box it must be hand delivered to a poll manager by the voter who signed the ballot. There will be a separate line for completed absentee ballots to help speed up the process.

“I think it’s going to be very important for this election, you know, for as many people as possible to come early,’ Martin said. “Anytime you have a presidential election you’re going to have lines and the more we can get done ahead of time the better off we’ll be Election day.”

You can cast your vote at the Registration and Elections office in Conway from 8 a.m.-5 p.m, Monday through Friday.

The following other absentee voting locations in Horry County will be open for voting from 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m., Monday through Friday:

Carolina Forest Library – 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd, Myrtle Beach 29579

South Strand Recreation Center – 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach 29588

North Strand Recreation Center – 120 S Hwy 57, Little River 29566

The deadline to register to vote in-person is Friday and you have until October 4 to register online.

