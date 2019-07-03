South Carolina woman accused of sending 200 harassing messages

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman has been arrested for allegedly sending more than 200 harassing messages to someone via social media.

News outlets report 50-year-old Kathryn Leigh Witt was charged with harassment Monday.

South Carolina Law Enforcement in an arrest warrant says Witt created multiple fake social media accounts to send the messages, and told the victim they were being “surveilled and monitored.”

Police say the bombardment caused the victim to “suffer mental and emotional distress.”

A conviction on a charge of first-degree harassment is punishable by up to three years in prison and a $1,000 fine.

