Beth Edith Beamer, seen in June 2021 booking photo. (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Greenville County woman has been sentenced to prison after receiving nearly $70,000 in Social Security benefits intended for her dead mother, according got the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Beth Beamer, 48, was sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading guilty to theft of government property.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Beamer admitted to taking the body of her mother, Rena Beamer, from their Mauldin home and throwing it down a roadside embankment into a river near Tryon after she had died in August 2017.

The Social Security Administration said benefits were suspended in May 2020 but then restarted after Beth Beamer called in December 2020, impersonating her mother, and provided an updated mailing address and bank account for payments, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The payments totaling nearly $70,000 continued until May 2021.

Beth Beamer will also have to serve three years of court-ordered supervision after her release from prison, and she was ordered to pay nearly $69,000 in restitution.

Beamer also pleaded guilty in November to charges of obstructing an investigation; unauthorized removal of a dead body; and neglect of a vulnerable adult. She was sentenced to time served of 545 days in Greenville County, according to court records.

In 2021, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was fired for failing to perform his duties in connection with the missing-person case involving Rena Beamer.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis fired Deputy Joseph Parrish for conduct unbecoming a deputy and also asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to conduct a criminal investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two others were also charged in connection with the case, Madilyn Ballard and Tabitha Shook.

Ballard pleaded guilty to filing a false police report of a misdemeanor violation, while Shook pleaded guilty to unauthorized removal of a dead body and obstructing an investigation, according to court records.

Shook assisted with the removal of the victim’s body, according to arrest warrants obtained by the sheriff’s office.