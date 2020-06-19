South Carolina’s “AccelerateED” task force to adopt final report, plan for students to return to school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina’s “AccelerateED” task force will meet Friday to give its final recommendations regarding the Fall 2020 school year.

The task force was created by State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman and it’s comprised of educators and administrators representing all aspects of the K-12 public education system.

They met virtually last week to discuss and recommend the best way for schools and districts to restart this Summer and Fall.

The task force is divided into three subcommittees: Building and Student Services, Instruction, and Operations. The three groups came up with a draft report with recommendations.

The meeting tomorrow will discuss feedback received from that draft report and adopt a final report to issue to school districts and the public.

It’ll take place Friday June 19 at 10:00 a.m. via live streamed video conference. More information and where to watch the live stream will be available at this link.

