MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) - The shore birds we all share the beach with year-round are being threatened, and competition having to share the beach with us and our pets is one of the biggest problems they're facing.

News13's Sabrina Shutters took a ride with Interpretive Park Ranger Mike Walker Wednesday morning to the northern tip of Huntington Beach State Park to talk about why this shore bird population is being threatened.