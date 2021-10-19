South Carolina principal resigns after investigation into old tweets

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County principal has resigned after being put on administrative leave last month.

We previously reported A.J. Whittenberg Elementary School Principal Preston Spratt was placed on administrative leave Sept. 23 over concerns about a series of tweets from 2012 and 2013, Greenville County Schools said.

Preston Spratt has since resigned from Greenville County Schools, officials said on Tuesday.

Greenville County Schools says they are committed to working with families and staff members to ensure continued excellence at A.J. Whittenberg Elementary School. Cameron Brice, who previously served as the school’s assistant administrator and program director, will serve as interim principal.

Spratt released the following statement: