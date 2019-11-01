South Florence High athletic director announces retirement

FLORENCE CO, (WBTW) – South Florence High School Athletic Director Bob Wilson has announced he will retire at the end of this school year.

In a recent letter to South Florence High School Principal Kim Mack, Wilson said Florence 1 Schools has afforded him the opportunity to grow and develop as a teacher, coach, and athletic administrator. “I have developed relationships with players, coaches, and teachers that will last a lifetime,” said Wilson.

High school principal Kimberly Mack said Wilson has served as South Florence athletic director for the past seven years. “I have really enjoyed working with Wilson here at South Florence. He is the third athletic director in our school’s history, and we will sorely miss him,” she added.

Wilson said the timing of expressing his intention to retire is in hope that Florence 1 Schools will have ample time to find the right replacement that can continue to move South Florence forward. “If I can be of any assistance (to Florence 1 Schools) before my departure from this position or afterward, I would be happy to do so in order that there can be a smooth transition for my successor into this role.”

Wilson also said, “I have truly enjoyed working for South Florence High, and I sincerely appreciate the support provided to me during my years as part of Florence 1 Schools.”