South Florence High student charged with having gun, weed on campus

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A high school student in the Pee Dee has been charged after deputies say the student had a gun and marijuana on school grounds.

This is the second incident in the Pee Dee on the same day that authorities charged a high school student with having a gun and marijuana.

This student was found to be in possession of marijuana and a handgun at South Florence High School, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile was been charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a weapon on school grounds. The incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Get the Pee Dee area’s latest news sent to your inbox daily and breaking.

On the same day, Hartsville police charged a 16-year-old student with possession of a weapon on Hartsville High School grounds, according to Lt Mark Blair with Hartsville police. Police said they found two 9 mm rounds in the student’s front pockets, a marijuana grinder, a small jar with marijuana residue, and two smoked joints in a pouch that the student had around his neck.