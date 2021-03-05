Southbound lanes on Hwy 17 bridges to close for 3 months of repair work

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Drivers should prepare for traffic changes on Highway 17 when two southbound bridges close for three months of repair work.

The first bridge spans the North Santee River approximately 0.9 miles south of Powell Road in Georgetown County. The second bridge spans the South Santee River on the Charleston/Georgetown county line, approximately 1.1 miles north of S. Santee Road.

All US 17 southbound traffic will be detoured onto the northbound bridges as the northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announces the southbound lanes will be closed April 1 and are estimated to reopen to traffic by about June 30, barring delays due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Both northbound and southbound traffic on US 17 will be reduced to one lane throughout the project with a reduced speed of 45 mph.

SCDOT advises motorists to plan ahead, expect congestion and use caution. “Let ‘em Work. Let ‘em Live.”