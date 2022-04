MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic headed south on Kings Highway is running again after it was stopped at Woodside Drive in Myrtle Beach because of a crash.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said southbound lanes were closed for a crash on Kings Highway near Pinewood Road.

MBPD stopped traffic shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday and reopened the road just after 9:30 p.m.

No additional details were immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.