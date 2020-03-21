Southport Mayor declares a state of emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

SOUTHPORT, NC (WBTW) – Mayor Joseph P. Hatem MD, MPH has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Southport in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southport Board of Aldermen have given the Mayor their unanimous support as noted by the vote at the special called board meeting Friday.

The entire resolution can be found on the city website.

Statement from the City of Southport

This Emergency Declaration demonstrates to the citizens of Southport, that city government is aware of the need to institute measures that would not be afforded unless this Declaration was enacted. This is done to protect our city in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic as the number of cases continue to rise and community spread will occur. We want to place rational prohibitions and restrictions that will limit exposure and mitigate spread. Southport has an at-risk older population and all hospitals are working with limited resources. This is why decreasing exposure, by removing dining in at our restaurants, canceling events, not allowing group interaction such as tours, and recommending staying at home except for work, essential shopping including take out from our restaurants, medical care, or a walk with social distancing. Again, practice social distancing, good hand washing, cleaning surfaces, if you are sick with fever, cough, short of breath, call your doctor or clinic for instructions.

Mayor Hatem maintains, “As we continue to face this “Invisible Hurricane” I want to assure every citizen that we are following guidelines from local, state and federal agencies and are in close contact with Brunswick County Public Health Officials and Emergency Management. We are a very social city and have enjoyed displaying our Southern Hospitality, but not in the age of the COVID-19 Pandemic.”