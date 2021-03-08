Southwest Airlines to add flights to Myrtle Beach Airport

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Southwest Airlines announced Monday they will be adding flights to three new airports, including Myrtle Beach International Airport.
“We’re looking to start Myrtle Beach service in time for summer vacations and we expect our arrival to appeal to travelers who currently drive to this very popular coastal area in the Southeast,” said Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly.
“‘Golf bags fly free’ should be very popular for Myrtle Beach service.”
The other two locations include Eugene, Oregon and Bellingham, Washington.
Service in Colorado Springs, Savannah, and Long Beach to Hawaii all start-up this
coming Thursday.