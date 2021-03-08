Southwest Airlines to add flights to Myrtle Beach Airport

FILE – In this March 23, 2019, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the Southern California Logistics Airport in the high desert town of Victorville, Calif. A lawsuit filed against Southwest Airlines by a flight attendant alleges pilots on a 2017 flight had an iPad streaming video from a hidden camera in a bathroom in one of the airline’s jets. Court filings by attorneys for Dallas-based Southwest and the two pilots denied the livestreaming allegations, and Southwest issued a brief statement Saturday, Oct. 26, saying it would not comment in detail on the suit but denied placing cameras in the lavatories in aircraft. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Southwest Airlines announced Monday they will be adding flights to three new airports, including Myrtle Beach International Airport.

“We’re looking to start Myrtle Beach service in time for summer vacations and we expect our arrival to appeal to travelers who currently drive to this very popular coastal area in the Southeast,” said Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly.

“‘Golf bags fly free’ should be very popular for Myrtle Beach service.”

The other two locations include Eugene, Oregon and Bellingham, Washington.

Service in Colorado Springs, Savannah, and Long Beach to Hawaii all start-up this

coming Thursday.