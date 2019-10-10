Spirit Airlines passenger vomits on woman’s hair on flight out of Chicago

CHICAGO — A Spirit Airlines flight out of Chicago was delayed after a drunk passenger threw up in a woman’s hair.

The incident was caught on video and posted on social media.

Cassidy Smith posted her horrified reaction as a flight attendant wearing gloves helped clean the passenger’s hair.

Everyone was ordered off the plane so the area could be cleaned, WGN reports. The woman who was on the receiving end of the incident used that time to wash her hair in an airport bathroom.

The man who threw up on the woman was not allowed to fly and was escorted off the plane.

After the delay, the flight crew thanked passengers for their patience.

