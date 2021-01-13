Spirit to resume flights from MYR to 4 markets that did not operate through 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Spirit Airlines is resuming service to four markets that did not operate in 2020 due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.
The markets that will once again available includes:
- Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (DFW), Starting April 15
- Houston-Intercontinental, TX (IAH), Starting April 18
- Kansas City, MO (MCI), Starting April 14
- Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN (MSP), Starting April 15
All four markets will return for the spring 2021 season and are available for booking via the airline’s website here.
“We are thrilled to see Spirit resume service to these markets for the 2021 travel season,” Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports said. “These markets connect thousands of passengers to the Grand Strand and their return will enable our destination to continue its strong recovery, while increasing travel options for our local outbound passengers.”
