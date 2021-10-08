Spirit to start new daily, nonstop service from Myrtle Beach to New England

MYRTLE BEACH (SC) – Spirit will begin a new daily nonstop service between the Myrtle Beach

International Airport and Manchester-Boston Regional Airport near Boston.

The Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is less than fifty miles north of Boston.



The airline will begin daily nonstop service between the two destinations on April 20, 2022.

Visit www.spirit.com to learn more and book travel.



“New nonstop service to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is exciting news for both our local

population and visitors,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports. “Demand for travel to/from the Grand Strand and markets throughout New England has continued to improve over the years and this new nonstop route will help meet that growing demand.”

The Myrtle Beach International Airport is owned by Horry County and operated by the Department of Airports. MYR is served by Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Porter, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country and United.