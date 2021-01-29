Staff at South Carolina school accidentally vaccinated

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Staff at one Greenville school have now started the vaccination process. The only problem? They are not currently eligible to receive it.

Heather Marshall has been concerned about getting COVID-19.

“I’ve been very careful about mask wearing about limiting trips even to the supermarket,” Marshall said.

She’s a teacher at Greenville Technical Charter High School, and when she heard staff would be getting the vaccine she was ready.

“I was excited in general because I thought great we’re getting the shot, all the teachers are going to be getting the shot,” Marshall said.

But as the clinic was underway, and shots had already been administered something changed.

“I received a phone call from the person who assisted us who said I wanted to let you know that I messed up,” Mary Nell Anthony, principal at Greenville Technical Charter High School, said.

That’s when Anthony found out she and the other educators weren’t actually eligible to be vaccinated.

“My heart immediately sank,” Anthony said.

The national pharmacy, which Anthony declined to name, had made a mistake.

“This was such an innocent misunderstanding and misinformation,” Anthony said.

But, Anthony says the the vaccines were set to expire, and the pharmacy was not sure they could make appointments quick enough, so they opted to continue vaccinating the staff.

“We want everyone to get it and we don’t want it to be viewed that we took it from someone else,” Anthony said.

Dr. Brannon Traxler with DHEC says accidental vaccinations like this could pose a bigger problem.

“We can’t state strongly enough how incumbent it is for providers to follow these guidelines,” Traxler said. “Any provider who choses to not follow the state’s vaccine guidelines is creating chaos, frustration, and confusion.”

In this case, these educators are calling it an honest mistake.

“No one here purposefully took a vaccine from someone else,” Marshall said.

A mistake that will be protecting them, and their students in the long run.

“Teachers didn’t sign up to put their lives on the line, for their jobs. They signed up because they love kids and they want to be in the classroom teaching them,” Anthony said.