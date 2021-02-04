State agency responsible for COVID-19 response in South Carolina has new director

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The South Carolina Senate has confirmed Dr. Edward Simmer to be the next director for the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Simmer was confirmed by a 40-1 vote.

DHEC has not had a permanent director since June when then director Rick Toomey stepped down.

During his confirmation hearing with the Senate Medical Affairs Committee Tuesday, Dr. Simmer told lawmakers his priorities include getting the vaccine out to South Carolinians as quickly and fairly as possible. He also stressed making sure communication from the agency was clear and easy to understand.

Simmer indicated to lawmakers he could begin working as soon as this afternoon.