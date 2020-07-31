State approves 8 more area school districts’ reopening plans

These approved plans are in addition to the thirty-one previously approved by Superintendent Spearman earlier this week.



The reopening plans for the S.C. Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics and the S.C. Governor’s School for Arts and Humanities have also been approved.



Both residential schools will offer students the option of returning to campus face to face in small groups or learning 100% virtually during the start of the 2020-21 school year.



The SCDE is in the process of reviewing the remaining plans that have been submitted to the agency and hopes to have all plans approved by next week. In order to be approved school districts must meet key criteria set by the SCDE.



These criteria include – offering both a virtual and face to face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model, and the establishment of how high quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided. Unlike the emergency remote learning that was required during COVID-19 school closures, students participating in virtual options will have a daily instructional schedule, receive frequent teacher feedback, and face high standards for earning passing grades.



Detailed information regarding approved plans can be found by following this link.



Face Masks Required in Public School Facilities The state’s face mask requirement while inside public school facilities will follow the guidance set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which states that cloth face coverings should not be placed on: Children younger than 2 years old. Anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious. Anyone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance.