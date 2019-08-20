State continues to repair homes damaged from Hurricane Matthew

MARION, SC (WBTW) South Carolina has repaired nearly 750 homes damaged by Hurricane Matthew through a $95 million HUD grant. There are about 550 homes left to receive repairs.

On Tuesday, Lt. Governor Pamela Evette and Congressman Tom Rice visited four repaired homes in Marion County. One family told News13 what it was like to finally be in a safe home.

“I’m happy and I’m satisfied and most of all I give God the glory, honor, and the praise,” said Charles Grice.

After the Grice family’s home was damaged from Hurricane Matthew, they decided to apply for the SC Disaster Recovery grant. They were approved over two years later and had a brand new home built in 48 days.

“We’ve learned along the way, and we’re delivering these houses more and more quickly. Our hope is that we will be done within the next 10 months,” said Rep. Rice.

Once the homes damaged from Hurricane Matthew are repaired, the state will begin working on those affected by Hurricane Florence.

“We want to make sure that we learn from these past storms, and that we understand how to move water quickly. And, it’s coming together as citizens that really makes all the difference,” said Lt. Gov. Evette.