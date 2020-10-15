State education department encourages Horry County Schools to remain hybrid despite ‘high’ disease spread

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) — The state Department of Education encourages Horry County Schools to remain hybrid despite being back in the high disease spread category for COVID-19.

“In regards to Horry, we would support and encourage Horry’s decision to remain hybrid given the mitigation strategies in place and the success of other districts offering face to face instruction in similar circumstances,” the department told News13 on Thursday.

Horry County Schools officials are monitoring the recent increase in cases in the county and said they will make a decision based on Thursday’s disease activity report. Cases of the coronavirus continue to climb as Horry County led the state on Tuesday with 85 new cases reported.

School Board Chairman Ken Richardson told News13 he couldn’t give an answer on what the plan will look like yet, and that Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey will talk more about it after the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) data is released Thursday.

The district bases it’s weekly instructional plans off of DHEC’s recent disease activity report, which moves Horry County back into the “high” disease spread level. The “high” disease spread level would put HCS in the 5-day distance learning instructional model for the week of Oct. 19.

The instructional meters can be found on Horry County Schools’ website.

The state Department of Education works with districts that asks for assistance, according to Chief Communications Officer Ryan Brown. “We have asked all districts to notify us when they are considering or have decided to change operations,” Brown said.

Brown pointed to the CDC’s School Decision-Making Indicators that were released last month. “The CDC weighs the school/district’s ability to implement the five key mitigation strategies the same as the virus spread in a given area. This is important for district’s to consider as they review the weekly DHEC disease activity reports.”

Here is the table of indicators: