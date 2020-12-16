State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell issues statement on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell issued a statement today on the COVID-19 vaccine.

She began her statement by reflecting on the impact of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

“The road in our fight against COVID-19 has been long, and it hasn’t been easy. Many of us have already made significant sacrifices. South Carolinians have lost their loved ones to this deadly disease, others have lost their jobs and their livelihoods. We haven’t yet reached the end of this long road, but I have great hope now with the arrival of the first vaccines in our state.” DR. LINDA BELL

She says it may take months to vaccine enough of the population that would allow for people to change some of the current safety practices, which means wearing our masks, getting tested and staying home when we’re sick, avoiding group gatherings, practicing physical distancing, and, when it’s our turn, getting vaccinated is still recommended.

She discusses the skepticism that many have over the vaccine.

“We absolutely understand why some people are hesitant. This skepticism especially resonates among African Americans and other people of color, whose history of how we were once treated horribly in previous experimental research is forever entrenched in our memories. I understand the distrust. But I also know the result of that history. All studies involving humans now require initial and ongoing review to make sure appropriate steps are in place to protect the rights and welfare of humans participating as subjects in research. I want everyone to know these processes were in place in the development of COVID-19 vaccines and the review showed they are safe and effective. Unfortunately, groups that have the most skepticism are the same groups that have the highest rates of hospitalizations and deaths. We now have the ability to do our part to protect ourselves and others to end this pandemic by getting vaccinated.” DR. LINDA BELL

She went on to say, when it’s her turn, she’ll “be among the first waiting in line to roll up my sleeve and get vaccinated.”

Dr. Bell says DHEC is working with stakeholders to ensure the vaccines are provided to the public in a manner that is both equitable and ethical.

She says even with the vaccine, many people “will get and ill and die from this terrible disease if we don’t wear masks, physical distance, get routinely tested and practice the other safety measures we know work.”

She encourages every South Carolinian to get the vaccine when it’s their turn.