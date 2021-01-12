State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell receives COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW/WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday announced that State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Bell said that she has “the utmost confidence in” the safety and the effectiveness of the vaccine, and encouraged others to get the vaccine when their times come.

However, Dr. Bell said that “until there is enough vaccine for all of us and enough people get vaccinated, we must continue to take actions we know work. That includes wearing our masks, maintaining physical distance, avoiding large gatherings, and washing our hands frequently.”

DHEC continues to seek partnerships with independent medical practices, pharmacies, DHEC locations and other sites to ensure people include in Phase 1a who want to get the shot are able to do so.