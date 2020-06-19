State lawmakers push for Juneteenth as a state holiday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Senator Darrell Jackson proposed a bill on Wednesday to declare Juneteenth as a state holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates the effective end of slavery in America. The holiday is gaining more attention now in the height of Black Lives Matter protests.

On June 19, 1865, freedom rang for over 250,000 slaves who remained in bondage even after the Emancipation Proclamation was declared.

Many believed the executive order signed by Abraham Lincoln freed all slaves in the Confederate States. However, slave owners in Texas kept the news from their slaves.

Historians say, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865 when Union troops traveled to Texas to inform slaves of their freedom.

In the wake of racial tension, Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia took steps towards declaring Juneteenth as a state holiday.

Officials say, State Senator Darrell Jackson proposed a bill earlier this week to require the same legislation for the state.

Senator Gerald Malloy tells News13 that this is the first time he’s seen a proposal of this kind. He agreed that it was time to honor the accomplishments of African-Americans in the state.

“There’s been an enormous sacrifice in adversity over the years,” Malloy explained.

“I think that anytime you can bring a sense of pride to individuals that are good citizens in this state, I think that is important to honor them,” he said.

Malloy said it’s never too late for a good proposition and is hopeful that it will pass.

“He wants it to be filed because it’s an empowerment to showcase the tradition and things that African-Americans, particularly, had gone through that period of time,” Malloy said.

Although the bill was proposed this week, Malloy said it could take nearly a year before it’s passed.

