State of emergency for SC set to expire, possibility of an extension as leaders meet to discuss plans for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster’s COVID-19 executive order is set to expire Wednesday night, but there is the possibility of an extension.

In addition to the initial state of emergency, Gov. McMaster has issued various executive orders designed to address significant public health concerns.

The executive order prohibits price gauging and suspends visitation at correctional facilities and nursing homes.

You must wear a face mask in public settings, state government offices, buildings and facilities. Restaurant employees and customers must also wear a mask and practice social distancing. In addition to that, the order prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages in restaurants and bars after 11 p.m.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, leaders with the City of Charleston and healthcare officials are holding a COVID-19 press conference. It is set to happen Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. (News 2 will carry it live on the air and at counton2.com.)

With New Year’s Eve right around the corner, many people in the Charleston hospitality industry are wondering if Gov. McMaster will extend the curfew or not.

Sending a message to young adults, Gov. McMaster issued the “Last Call” executive order.

Not only will bars closing at 11 p.m. affect revenue this year, but it could also limit New Year’s Eve celebrations in certain establishments.

Tables indoor and outdoor must be 6 ft. apart, limiting capacity.

The decision on the executive order will be announced on Wednesday.