State officials talk with parents, community about merging two Florence County school districts

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Teachers and parents in Florence Four have been discussing the future of the district, including a possible merger with Florence One, with state officials.

State leaders are gathering community input on the future of Florence County School District Four, according to the state Department of Education. State officials held a meeting with Timmonsville High School students on Tuesday after meetings earlier this month between state Superintendent Spearman and parents.

After a tele-town hall meeting with 755 parents and community members, participants were asked about their thoughts on consolidation with Florence One.

The Department of Education says more than half of those who responded strongly agree a consolidation would be good for students of Timmonsville and Florence County. Twenty-five percent of those were unsure.

Although a timeline was not discussed and the exact details of a possible merger are unclear, Timmonsville Mayor Darrick Jackson says he and community members are concerned.

“This is more than just about moving kids to another school. You have to look at the economic impact it would have on the families and the town,” Mayor Jackson said.

State officials will hold another community meeting next week. They will send information on the community meeting in the next couple of days.

