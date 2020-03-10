State petitions to close Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club after multiple prostitution busts

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The 15th Circuit Solicitor believes Derriere’s Gentlemen’s Club is operating as a public nuisance and wants it shut down.

Multiple prostitution arrests were made last month at the business on Seaboard Street. Police said Derriere’s was operating as a brothel and that they identified more than 200 acts of apparent prostitution at the location.

Even though the owners were included in the recent arrests, the club has remained open.

A petition filed by the State of South Carolina in relation of 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson versus David Bean, Derriere’s Gentlemens Club and Seaboard Ventures Inc., claims the club is “offensive to public decency, morals, peace, and health, and constitute a public nuisance.”

The petition, filed on Tuesday, asks for the closing of Derriere’s for a period of one year.

Police warrants state David Joseph Bean and Jacey Lynn Birch are the owners of Derrieres Gentlemen’s Club on Seaboard Street and allege Bean and Birch “did keep or set up a house of ill fame, Brothel, or brawdyhouse.”

Charges for Bean, 66, of Myrtle Beach, include 183 counts of prostitution and one count of failure to report in connection with the shooting in January, Myrtle Beach police said on Friday. Charges for Birch, 41, of Conway, include 183 counts of prostitution and one count of failure to report in connection with a shooting in January.

Six others are charged in the case:

Joseph Bryan Hargadon, 62, of Longs – 61 counts of prostitution

Heather Gay Beall, 35, of North Myrtle Beach – 31 counts of prostitution

Matthew Jason Gough, 33, of Myrtle Beach – 21 counts of prostitution

Eliza Blu Rivera, 30, of Miami, FL – 16 counts of prostitution

Alexis Gail Morris, 21, of Conway – two counts of prostitution

Clinton Dieters – One count of prostitution