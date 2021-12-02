$1.2 million gingerbread house on display (and for sale!) at North Carolina jewelry store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you like jewelry, gingerbread houses and you have $1.2 million just lying around, then one Raleigh jewelry store has just the thing for you.

Bailey’s Fine Jewelry, located in Raleigh’s Village District, has a gingerbread house on display that’s worth $1,278,395 – and it’s for sale, the store said in a news release.

The jewelry retailer, along with gingerbread artist Lindsay Deibler, created a bejeweled gingerbread house that includes a Rolex “clock” above the front door, as well as a walkway made entirely of diamonds. In total, the holiday house features 93.7 carats of diamonds, 155 pearls, and 51.8 carats of other gemstones, such as sapphires and aquamarine.

Deibler, who is known as “The Ginger Gingerbread Lady,” was the grand prize winner of Bailey’s First Annual Gingerbread House Contest hosted last winter.

The Winston-Salem resident specializes in gingerbread houses and enters her creations into competitions regularly, the release said. She has even appeared on Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown” last month.

Marci Bailey of Bailey’s Fine Jewelry helped in designing and placing the jewelry on the house.

“The house Lindsay created last year to win our contest blew us away,” said Trey Bailey, of Bailey’s Fine Jewelry, in the release. “The attention to detail was incredible and she incorporated so many elements that were truly representative of Bailey’s. We knew we had to work with her to take things to a new level.”

“I had so much fun designing the house for the contest last year,” said Deibler. “As soon as Bailey’s reached out with the idea, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. Combining my love of making gingerbread houses with $1 million worth of gorgeous jewels from Bailey’s? What could be better?”

If you don’t quite have the money to buy the million-dollar gingerbread house you can at least see it in person starting Thursday and lasting through Dec. 8.