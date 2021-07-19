$1.6 million approved to buy properties flooded during Hurricane Florence in Robeson County

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2018 photo provided by NASA, Hurricane Florence churns over the Atlantic Ocean heading for the U.S. east coast as seen from the International Space Station. Astronaut Alexander Gerst, who shot the photo, tweeted: “Ever stared down the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane? It’s chilling, even from space.” (Alexander Gerst/ESA/NASA via AP)

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — More than $1.6 million was approved by the State of North Carolina and FEMA to buy and remove 10 homes that were damaged by flooding during Hurricane Florence in 2018 that remain at high risk for flooding in future storms.

The 10 properties are within the Special Flood Hazard Area (AE Zone), according to FEMA. The purchases will give the property owners the means to relocate to places with less flood risk. The grant will also pay for the structures and their foundations to be removed.

“As county manager, I saw firsthand the devastation these homeowners faced as a result of hurricanes in our area,” Robeson County Manager Kellie Hunt Blue said. “This is undeniably a major step for some of these families to return to a state of normalcy.”

FEMA said it will pay $1,207,695 for the project while the state will pay $402,565.

“This is good news for the homeowners and those communities who have experienced severe flooding and repetitive loss in both [Hurricane] Florence and previous storms,” North Carolina State Hazard Mitigation Officer Steve McGugan said.

McGugan said the state and local governments will find a contractor, which could take several months, and then notify the property owners of the timeline for work to be completed.