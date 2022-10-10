NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities charged one person with felony boating under the influence after four people were hurt Saturday night in a crash thatsent four people into the water near North Charleston.

U.S. Coast Guard officials told News 2 that four people were pulled from the Cooper River after their 22-foot boat collided with a dredge buoy.

They were rescued by Good Samaritans and crews from the North Charleston Fire Department and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. A Coast Guard crew responded but all of the boaters were out of the water by the time they arrived, officials said.

One person was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment. There is no word on their condition.

Nicholas Francesco Zuccala, 39, was arrested on a charge of boating under the influence.

No other details were provided. Count on 2 for updates.