Javon Antonio Sesson, 28, also known as “Woo-Woo” of Roanoke Rapids. Photo by Halifax County Sheriff’s Office

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been caught and another — nicknamed “Woo Woo” — is still on the run after a daytime deadly shooting of a Virginia man last month in Halifax County.

The incident was reported on April 26 around 4:45 p.m. when Halifax County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting in the area of Kincaid Drive and Ted Court off of N.C. 48 south of Roanoke Rapids.

At the scene, deputies found 37-year-old Desmond Lamar Sloan dead in the front seat of an SUV. Sloan was from Chesapeake, Virginia.

Friday, deputies announced that Robin Lee Jeffrey, 41, of Roanoke Rapids was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Also, deputies said they were still looking for Javon Antonio Sesson, 28, also known as “Woo-Woo,” of Roanoke Rapids.

Sesson faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The charge against Sesson is “related to events that occurred after the homicide of Sloan,” deputies said.

Jeffrey was held without bond in the Halifax County jail and his first court appearance is

scheduled for May 24.