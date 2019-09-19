1 charged, 1 wanted after drugs, weapons found in Columbus County

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:

Marquez Montrell Cherry (left) and Latreese Cherika Felencia Vereen (right). (Photos: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WBTW) – One person has been charged and another person is wanted after drugs and weapons were found in Columbus County.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 667 Twin Pines Road in Whiteville around 1:30 a.m. on September 9, according to the sheriff’s office. “Pursuant to the search warrant, an amount of cocaine and multiple weapons were seized.”

Marquez Montrell Cherry, 23, of Whiteville, was apprehended on September 17 in Lumberton by the U.S. Marshals Service. He was taken to the CCSO Detention Center and charged with:

  • possession of a stolen firearm
  • possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
  • resisting a public officer

Cherry’s bond was set at $80,000.

Marquez Montrell Cherry (photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Latreese Cherika Felencia Vereen, 26, of Whiteville, is wanted for “possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.”

Latreese Cherika Felencia Vereen (photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CCSO at 910-640-6629. Information received will remain anonymous.

LATEST NEWS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: