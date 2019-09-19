1 charged, 1 wanted after drugs, weapons found in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, NC (WBTW) – One person has been charged and another person is wanted after drugs and weapons were found in Columbus County.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 667 Twin Pines Road in Whiteville around 1:30 a.m. on September 9, according to the sheriff’s office. “Pursuant to the search warrant, an amount of cocaine and multiple weapons were seized.”
Marquez Montrell Cherry, 23, of Whiteville, was apprehended on September 17 in Lumberton by the U.S. Marshals Service. He was taken to the CCSO Detention Center and charged with:
- possession of a stolen firearm
- possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- resisting a public officer
Cherry’s bond was set at $80,000.
Latreese Cherika Felencia Vereen, 26, of Whiteville, is wanted for “possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the CCSO at 910-640-6629. Information received will remain anonymous.
