1 charged, 3 killed in crash on I-26 in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been charged in a crash that killed three people on I-26 in Spartanburg County.

The call came in at about 2 a.m. Monday for a situation in Inman, according to Spartanburg County dispatch. A few minutes later, the crash was reported near Exit 15 at John Dodd Road.

The crash happened when the driver of a 2005 Hummer struck a Kia sedan head on, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of the Hummer left the scene and was caught a short time later.

3 people died, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. Those people have been identified as 17-year-old Elleana Lee Gaddis, 17-year-old Isabella Lee Gaddis, and 18-year-old Brianna Lynn Foster, all of Fishers, Indiana.

The Gaddis women were twins, according to the coroner’s office.

Two other people were injured, including a 17-year-old, troopers said.

43-year-old Melissa Ann Parker has been charged with 3 counts of felony DUI with death, 3 counts of felony hit-and-run with death and one count of felony hit-and-run with personal injury, according to SCHP.

She’s been booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

I-26 East was blocked at the 14.5 mile marker, but traffic is moving at this time. We will update as we learn more.