WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) — A student was arrested after another student was cut with scissors during a fight on a school bus in Williamston.

Williamston police said they responded to the fight on an Anderson County School District One school bus at about 3:30 p.m. along Brock Lane.

Investigators said the bus driver pulled over to stop an assault involving two female students. The driver also removed the students from the bus.

One student was cut on her hand with a pair of scissors during the fight, according to police. Officers said the student was treated by EMS before being taken for medical treatment by a parent.

The other student was charged with first-degree assault and battery and was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Police, along with the school district, are investigating the assault.