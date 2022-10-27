SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was killed and another person arrested Wednesday night after a shooting at a hotel in Summerville, police said.

It happened at about 9 a.m. at the Hampton Inn on Holiday Drive, according to police, who said officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk in front of the hotel.

Police said K9 Oscar then located the suspect at a nearby business in Azalea Square. Officers also recovered a gun, ammunition and clothing that had been discarded by the suspect.

No additional information was immediately available.